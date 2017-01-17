Crime Time: What drives our obsession with true-crime stories?
Because of them, we know that beautiful, young women and kindly old men can have murderous hearts. "We're all afraid of the monster under the bed, but we still look to see if it's really there," said Joseph Scott Morgan, associate professor of applied forensics at Jacksonville State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|32 min
|replaytime
|218,825
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Sat
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 18
|Jean foley
|558
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC