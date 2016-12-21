Community column for Jan. 3
At the Dec. 10 Christmas social of the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society are, seated from left, Brenda Perkins, Lynda Normand, Lee Jackson, Yvonne Lewis Day and Mary Nilson; and, standing, John Hickey, Frances Fair, Lynn Shelley, Clifford Normand, Mitch Pratt, Jim LeBlanc, Karl Finch, Margaret Finch and Janelle Hickey. Baton Rouge Rotary -- Celebrating the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge's new ranking as the fourth-largest Rotary International Club in the world are, from left, Steven Winkler, president-elect; Teri Fontenot, secretary; Robert Levy, president; and Michael Mauldin, past president.
