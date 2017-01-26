Colleges and universities are bracing for more budget cuts

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Higher Education Commissioner Joe Rallo speaks to the crowd during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol Wednesday to protest possible funding cuts to higher education systems in Louisiana. Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Higher Education Commissioner Joe Rallo speaks to the crowd during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol Wednesday to protest possible funding cuts to higher education systems in Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.