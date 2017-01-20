Citrus, cool-season vegetables, irise...

Citrus, cool-season vegetables, irises and harvesting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana irises may benefit from a light application of a general-purpose fertilizer now or in early February to encourage vigorous growth and abundant flowers. (Photo by Chris Granger, Nola.com Other than late-ripening citrus, such as Valencia oranges and blood oranges, all fruit should be removed from citrus trees before the end of February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 21 hr Dogen 218,711
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 10 Saved by Grace 556
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC