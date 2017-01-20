Citrus, cool-season vegetables, irises and harvesting
Louisiana irises may benefit from a light application of a general-purpose fertilizer now or in early February to encourage vigorous growth and abundant flowers. (Photo by Chris Granger, Nola.com Other than late-ripening citrus, such as Valencia oranges and blood oranges, all fruit should be removed from citrus trees before the end of February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|21 hr
|Dogen
|218,711
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 10
|Saved by Grace
|556
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC