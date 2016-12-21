Chef, Rigolets passes would get flood...

Chef, Rigolets passes would get floodgates in Louisiana's coastal plan

The 2017 update of the Louisiana coastal protection and restoration Master Plan calls for building surge-barrier gates at the Chef Menteur and Rigolets passes between Lake Borgne and Lake Pontchartrain for $2.4 billion. The gates would be built during the first 30 years of the plan, but no money source for the project has been identified yet.

