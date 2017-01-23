Caught on camera: Driver suspected to be on heroin crashes into State Trooper vehicle
A dramatic crash involving a man suspected of being under the influence of heroin while driving and a Louisiana State Trooper was caught on camera by a private citizen. The crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday, January 21. Florida resident, Kyle Nadler, was driving on I-12 W when he witnessed a vehicle driving recklessly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
