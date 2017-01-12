BR and Louisiana rank among worst for pedestrian safety: 'We have serious problems'
Louisiana State Police and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck on N. Lobdell Highway near Popeyes early evening Saturday, November 26, 2016, in Port Allen, La. New Orleans Police talk to a tow truck operator before removing a Porsche convertible that hit a pedestrian leaving a bus stop by the busy bus exchange at Loyola Ave and Tulane Ave in the CDB in New Orleans, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 hr
|Hottie9132
|218,709
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Tue
|Saved by Grace
|556
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC