Bouyed by Trump election, Louisianans throng to 'March for Life'

16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Buoyed by the election of Vice President Mike Pence , a staunchly anti-abortion Republican, and President Donald Trump's past criticism of abortion rights on the campaign trail, hundreds of Louisianans traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part Friday in the annual "March for Life." "We estimate over 2,000 young people from Louisiana are here," said Ben Clapper, executive director of the anti-abortion group Louisiana For Life Foundation.

