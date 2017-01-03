Blue Cross Obamacare repeal will force insurers out, leave many in Louisiana uninsured

A Republican repeal of the Affordable Care Act with no replacement would push an already fragile individual market over the edge, hurting tens of thousands of Louisiana residents and costing state health insurers tens of millions of dollars. "I think we are at a very fragile time right now ... where we run the risk of the current system unraveling before we have a thoughtful replacement," said Dr. I. Steven Udvarhelyi, president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

