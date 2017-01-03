Blue Cross Obamacare repeal will force insurers out, leave many in Louisiana uninsured
A Republican repeal of the Affordable Care Act with no replacement would push an already fragile individual market over the edge, hurting tens of thousands of Louisiana residents and costing state health insurers tens of millions of dollars. "I think we are at a very fragile time right now ... where we run the risk of the current system unraveling before we have a thoughtful replacement," said Dr. I. Steven Udvarhelyi, president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|40 min
|Dogen
|218,709
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|2 hr
|April
|3
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC