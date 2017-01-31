Billy Nungesser goes to France to bolster international travel to Louisiana
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is leading a 27-person delegation to France to bolster international travel to Louisiana. The Republican's current position puts him in charge of culture, recreation and tourism for the state.
