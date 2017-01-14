Baton Rouge woman killed in crash

Baton Rouge woman killed in crash

Baton Rouge woman killed in crash A single-vehicle crash on La Highway 104 Friday night killed a Baton Rouge woman. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/14/baton-rouge-woman-killed-crash/96595958/ According to a release from Louisiana State Police, Troopers responded to reports of a crash on Highway 104 west of US 190 in St. Landry Parish around 11 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed Bersuder was driving east in a 2003 Ford Ranger.

