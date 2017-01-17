Baton Rouge judge rules use of tax do...

Baton Rouge judge rules use of tax dollars to fund certain charter schools is proper _lowres

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- Attorney Mark Beebe for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools enters the 19th JDC for a hearing where the case concerning charter school funding was thrown out by State District Judge Wilson Fields. Of the flow of state money to 33 BESE-authorized charter schools, seven of those schools are in EBR, six are in Orleans, three in Lafayette and two in Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 hr Regolith Based Li... 218,797
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Thu lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Jean foley 558
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 18 Ghost with the most 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC