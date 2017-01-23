Audit: Work on ex-prison warden's homes may have broken law
A government audit has found that the former warden of Louisiana's largest prison may have violated state law by using prison resources and public funds to renovate and furnish his homes. A report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office also details other potentially illegal transactions involving the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
