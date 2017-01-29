Analysis: Budget-cut worries take hol...

Analysis: Budget-cut worries take hold in Louisiana, again

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Angela Lorio is tired of the begging, tired of the trips to the Louisiana Capitol to plead to shield the services that provide for her disabled son and so many others like him. But she's gearing up to do it aga Analysis: Budget-cut worries take hold in Louisiana, again Angela Lorio is tired of the begging, tired of the trips to the Louisiana Capitol to plead to shield the services that provide for her disabled son and so many others like him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 1 hr Olga Pickover 559
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 6 hr Aura Mytha 218,956
Opiates Sat 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC