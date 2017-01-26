A dozen municipal and state civil ser...

A dozen municipal and state civil service employees recieve Dunbar Award honors

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A dozen state and municipal employees were honored on Jan. 20 with a Dunbar Award bestowed by the Louisiana Civil Service League. The awards, named after Charles E. Dunbar, co-author of Louisiana's first civil service law, are presented to workers in classified systems "who have distinguished themselves by service over and above the call of duty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr THE LONE WORKER 218,942
Opiates Sat 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 18 Jean foley 558
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC