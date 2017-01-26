A dozen municipal and state civil service employees recieve Dunbar Award honors
A dozen state and municipal employees were honored on Jan. 20 with a Dunbar Award bestowed by the Louisiana Civil Service League. The awards, named after Charles E. Dunbar, co-author of Louisiana's first civil service law, are presented to workers in classified systems "who have distinguished themselves by service over and above the call of duty."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,942
|Opiates
|Sat
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 18
|Jean foley
|558
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC