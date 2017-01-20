'A broken record': What another freeze in state aid will mean for Louisiana public schools
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget before his plan was presented to address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol. He's flanked by Division of Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne, right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|16 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,977
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|13 hr
|Olga Pickover
|559
|Opiates
|Jan 28
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC