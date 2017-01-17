$50 billion plan to stem Louisiana's fast disappearing coastline vetted

Bren Haase, right, chief of Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority research division, speaks Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, with Anthony Emmons, left, who attended the presentation of the draft plan to slow Louisiana's fast receding coastline. Bren Haase, right, chief of Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority research division, speaks Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, with Anthony Emmons, left, who attended the presentation of the draft plan to slow Louisiana's fast receding coastline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.