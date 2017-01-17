5 tornadoes cause injuries, damage Sa...

5 tornadoes cause injuries, damage Saturday in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Here, deputy's dash-cam footage shows an F-2 tornado on its path near Plain Dealing, La., on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Five tornadoes formed Saturday in Louisiana amid thunderstorms that pummeled the Southeast, killing 18 people in Georgia and Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr ChromiuMan 218,831
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Sat Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 18 Jean foley 558
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC