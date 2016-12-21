Woman killed by train in Zwolle identified
A woman who was struck and killed by a train in the northwest Louisiana city of Zwolle has been identified. KSLA-TV reports that the Sabine Parish coroner on Monday identified the woman as 57-year-old Kimberly Stonedale.
