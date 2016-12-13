Vandals smash statue outside church in Ascension Parish
Sheriff's officials in Ascension Parish are trying to identify the vandal or vandals who destroyed a large marble statue of Saint Mark in front of a local church. WBRZ-TV reports that the crime happened sometime between late Christmas night and early Monday morning at St. Mark Catholic Church on Louisiana 621.
