The best (and worst) politics of 2016
We didn't have to wait long at the beginning of the year to witness what was, and still is, Louisiana's most significant political story of 2016. It happened on Jan. 11, a day that was supposed to be owned by Gov. John Bel Edwards and his inauguration team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 min
|MIDutch
|218,155
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
|NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon...
|Nov 28
|satmaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC