Southeastern Louisiana University holds fall commencement

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Advocate

Southeastern Louisiana University honored students who distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of study with the university's highest academic honor, the President's Medal for Academic Excellence on Dec. 10. Honored were, seated from left, Laura Beth Theall, from Ama; Erin Nicole Hargis, from Luling; Emma Christine Larmann, from Slidell; and Kaitlin Noelle Farkas, from Hammond; back row, from left, are Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario Jr.; Chibueze Innocent Onyeagusi, of Nigeria; Bodie Claude Defrene, of Des Allemands; and Southeastern President John L. Crain. Not pictured is Sarah Margaret Amacker, of Zachary.

