Some Entergy Louisiana customers to receive January refund

Some customers of a major Louisiana utility will see a refund in their January electricity bills as a result of action taken at a Wednesday meeting of the state Public Service Commission. Entergy Louisiana said in a news release that refunds totaling $70 million will go to customers in more than 40 parishes.

