Some Entergy Louisiana customers to receive January refund
Some customers of a major Louisiana utility will see a refund in their January electricity bills as a result of action taken at a Wednesday meeting of the state Public Service Commission. Entergy Louisiana said in a news release that refunds totaling $70 million will go to customers in more than 40 parishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 min
|MIDutch
|218,155
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
|NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon...
|Nov 28
|satmaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC