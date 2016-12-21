Richland Parish Sheriff's Office rece...

Richland Parish Sheriff's Office receives donation for new bullet proof vests

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

It's been years since a Richland Parish Sheriff deputy has been shot and killed, but it's also been four years since the patrol deputies have received new bullet proof vests. "The vest they are currently wearing are what we call a category two which will not stop some of the hand guns bullets that we have on the streets today the category three should stop all of them and that's what we are hoping and what we pray for every time you put a vest on," says Sheriff Gary Gilley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 21 min Dogen 218,471
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Dec 23 Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
News GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,... Dec 9 tomin cali 4
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC