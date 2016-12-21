Richland Parish Sheriff's Office receives donation for new bullet proof vests
It's been years since a Richland Parish Sheriff deputy has been shot and killed, but it's also been four years since the patrol deputies have received new bullet proof vests. "The vest they are currently wearing are what we call a category two which will not stop some of the hand guns bullets that we have on the streets today the category three should stop all of them and that's what we are hoping and what we pray for every time you put a vest on," says Sheriff Gary Gilley.
