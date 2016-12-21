Review: 'Long Shot: A Soldier, A Senator, A Serious Sin, An Epic Louisiana Election'
"Long Shot: A Soldier, A Senator, A Serious Sin, An Epic Louisiana Election" by Tyler Bridges and Jeremy Alford, Lisburn Press, $26.95 With the Democratic Party at is lowest ebb in Louisiana and the nation for almost a century, the contrarian tale of long-shot Democratic winner John Bel Edwards is irresistible for the party faithful, but it's a good read for anyone seeking an insightful look into how the game is played in the most idiosyncratic state of the union. Two of the state's best political writers - Jeremy Alford, editor of LaPolitics.com , and Tyler Bridges, who covers politics for The Advocate and others - engagingly profile the small-town lawyer who came from nowhere to seize the Governor's Mansion from the Republicans in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|22 min
|Snap
|218,234
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
|NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon...
|Nov 28
|satmaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC