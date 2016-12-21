Review: 'Long Shot: A Soldier, A Senator, A Serious Sin, An Epic Louisiana Election'

"Long Shot: A Soldier, A Senator, A Serious Sin, An Epic Louisiana Election" by Tyler Bridges and Jeremy Alford, Lisburn Press, $26.95 With the Democratic Party at is lowest ebb in Louisiana and the nation for almost a century, the contrarian tale of long-shot Democratic winner John Bel Edwards is irresistible for the party faithful, but it's a good read for anyone seeking an insightful look into how the game is played in the most idiosyncratic state of the union. Two of the state's best political writers - Jeremy Alford, editor of LaPolitics.com , and Tyler Bridges, who covers politics for The Advocate and others - engagingly profile the small-town lawyer who came from nowhere to seize the Governor's Mansion from the Republicans in 2015.

