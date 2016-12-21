Remembering the historic Louisiana fl...

Remembering the historic Louisiana floods of 2016

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

By early March, the rains came, and they didn't stop. Parts of Vernon and Beauregard parishes received over 18 inches of rain, filling the Sabine River basin and inundating communities from Burr Ferry to Evans, leaving little to no time for those living there to move to higher ground before it was too late.

