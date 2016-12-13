News roundup: Louisiana shrimpers say new sea turtle regulations...
Louisiana shrimpers say proposed regulations regarding the use of turtle excluder devices on shrimp trawls are unnecessary and could be devastating for their business. The National Marine Fisheries Services is proposing the use of turtle excluder devices to limit sea turtle deaths in the Gulf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|42 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,388
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC