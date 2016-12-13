News roundup: Louisiana shrimpers say...

News roundup: Louisiana shrimpers say new sea turtle regulations...

Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana shrimpers say proposed regulations regarding the use of turtle excluder devices on shrimp trawls are unnecessary and could be devastating for their business. The National Marine Fisheries Services is proposing the use of turtle excluder devices to limit sea turtle deaths in the Gulf.

Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

