What Louisianians Googled more than any other state in 2016 is the "Beyonce Halftime Show" when she performed at the Superbowl.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|59 min
|It aint necessari...
|218,573
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
