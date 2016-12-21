More to story than Christopher Young allegedly distributing child...

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, headed by Commissioner Troy Hebert, right, and Louisiana State Police, headed by Superintendent Col. Michael D. Edmonson, left, announce the details of a monthlong undercover operation named 'Operation Trick or Treat' naming five strip clubs as having allegedly been locations of acts of prostitution, illegal drug use, and lewd or improper acts in front of the Louisiana Supreme Court Building in the French Quarter in New Orleans, La.

