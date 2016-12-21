More than $1 billion in Louisiana flo...

More than $1 billion in Louisiana flood recovery funds released by federal government

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Advocate

Gov. John Bel Edwards checks out the refurbished kitchen in November. The residence is owned by a senior adult whose home was affected by the flood and is being repaired with the help of AARP Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 min ardith 218,213
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Fri Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
News GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,... Dec 9 tomin cali 4
News NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon... Nov 28 satmaster 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC