LPO concert highlights North Shore musical talent

North Shore talent was in abundance at the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presentation of Baroque Christmas in Covington on Friday, Dec. 18 at the First Baptist Church of Covington. Camille Saint-Saens' Christmas Oratorio and selections from George Frederic Handel's Messiah, including the famous Hallelujah chorus were presented.

