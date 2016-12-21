Louisiana tourism official: Adult video shared on Instagram a mistake
A tourism official on business in Baton Rouge says she had no intention of sharing an adult video with nudity on the Instagram account of her employer, the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau. The video with nudity went live on the tourism bureau's public Instagram account Monday night, and sent notifications to followers, The Minden Press-Herald reported .
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|10 min
|ardith
|218,213
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
|NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon...
|Nov 28
|satmaster
|1
