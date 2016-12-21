Louisiana man who assaulted, robbed a...

Louisiana man who assaulted, robbed a co-workera

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KBMT

A wanted Louisiana man led Beaumont Police on a foot chase across a freeway after after assaulting and robbing a co-worker while on the job Thursday morning. Dennis Michael Shampine, 33, who is wanted on battery and robbery charges in Livingston Parish, was arrested by officers after leading them on a foot chase from an 11th Street hotel to the Beaumont ISD Pathways Learning Center according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 min ardith 218,213
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Fri Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
News GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,... Dec 9 tomin cali 4
News NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon... Nov 28 satmaster 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC