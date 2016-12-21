Louisiana man who assaulted, robbed a co-workera
A wanted Louisiana man led Beaumont Police on a foot chase across a freeway after after assaulting and robbing a co-worker while on the job Thursday morning. Dennis Michael Shampine, 33, who is wanted on battery and robbery charges in Livingston Parish, was arrested by officers after leading them on a foot chase from an 11th Street hotel to the Beaumont ISD Pathways Learning Center according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
