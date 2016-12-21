Louisiana environmentalists mounting fight against proposed pipeline through Atchafalaya Basin
Currently existing pipeline markers and warning signs stand on the west side of a levy near Parish Road 169 and the Atchafalaya Basin in a pipeline right of way Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in St. Martin Parish. Camp houses are pictured along Bayou Benoit, about a half-mile from an existing pipeline right of way, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, near Parish Road 169 and La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,371
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|9 hr
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC