Louisiana education reforms are essential to improving our schools: A letter to the editor

Students arrive for the first day of school at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in the Broadmoor neighborhood on Thursday, August 4, 2016. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com It was disingenuous of Robert Mann in his recent column to use a union- friendly group's research to attack a minor element of Louisiana's education reforms: vouchers and charters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.