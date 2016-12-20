Louisiana doesn't have enough money to help flood victims

Displaced Baton Rouge flood victims living with family, in federal trailers and anywhere except their unrepaired homes for the holidays blasted the pace of flood relief on Monday as the state grapples with a deficit of needed federal dollars to help them rebuild. Most of the roughly 100 residents who packed into a room at BREC's headquarters Monday night were told that even if they wait until the first round of dollars to be disbursed, likely sometime in March, they still would not qualify for aid because Louisiana has received little money thus far.

