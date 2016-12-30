Let's take a peek back at this year's...

Let's take a peek back at this year's weirdest political sex scandals

Read more: Queerty

Republican lawmaker Mike Yenni of Louisiana made headlines after he admitted to sending "inappropriate text messages" to a 17-year-old Catholic school boy who he met at a high school graduation luncheon. Yenni, a 40-year-old married father of one with a second baby on the way, was also accused of giving the boy sexy $75 underpants, kissing him in a mall bathroom, and trying to arrange a threesome with him and another teenager.

