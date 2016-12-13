King Cake Festival 2017: Take a bite and vote for best of fest

What if instead of just debating with your family and friends, you could actually vote for the best king cake? At the fourth annual Ochsner King Cake Festival on Jan. 29, you can have your cake and vote for it, too. The fest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Champion Square, was created in 2014 to raise money to help Ochsner Hospital for Children's patients and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.