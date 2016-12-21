Judge orders Louisiana to keep 3 deat...

Judge orders Louisiana to keep 3 death row inmates cool

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Star Tribune

A federal judge ordered prison officials to continue using new measures - including the use of modified ice chests sometimes called "Cajun coolers" - to control dangerous heat levels for three medically vulnerable inmates on Louisiana's death row. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson's order Thursday stopped short of requiring the installation of air conditioning - saying low-tech remedies officials experimented with last summer have worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 min ardith 218,213
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Fri Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
News GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,... Dec 9 tomin cali 4
News NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon... Nov 28 satmaster 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,834

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC