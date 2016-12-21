Judge orders Louisiana to keep 3 death row inmates cool
A federal judge ordered prison officials to continue using new measures - including the use of modified ice chests sometimes called "Cajun coolers" - to control dangerous heat levels for three medically vulnerable inmates on Louisiana's death row. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson's order Thursday stopped short of requiring the installation of air conditioning - saying low-tech remedies officials experimented with last summer have worked.
