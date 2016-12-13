In first round of flood money, East B...

In first round of flood money, East Baton Rouge to get large share, but it won't go far

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A bit more than one-third of the roughly 4,000 Louisiana households eligible for help from the first batch of federal recovery aid for this year's catastrophic floods reside in East Baton Rouge Parish, state estimates show. Meanwhile, hard-hit Livingston Parish has a 15 percent share of the eligible households, while Ascension Parish claims just 1.6 percent, the state's estimates say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr scientia potentia... 218,396
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Tue Nancy 11
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Dec 23 Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
News GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,... Dec 9 tomin cali 4
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC