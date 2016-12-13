In first round of flood money, East Baton Rouge to get large share, but it won't go far
A bit more than one-third of the roughly 4,000 Louisiana households eligible for help from the first batch of federal recovery aid for this year's catastrophic floods reside in East Baton Rouge Parish, state estimates show. Meanwhile, hard-hit Livingston Parish has a 15 percent share of the eligible households, while Ascension Parish claims just 1.6 percent, the state's estimates say.
