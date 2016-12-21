I-10 West reopens over Bonnet Carre Spillway after crash

Traffic has begun moving on both lanes of Interstate 10 West over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, video camera footage from Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development showed around 12:45 p.m. The interstate was closed earlier Wednesday morning for about two hours due to a crash . DOTD said via Twitter around 12:50 p.m. that the exit ramp from Interstate 310 North to I-10 West had reopened as well.

