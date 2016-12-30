History shows holiday weekend can result in morea
Louisiana's highway safety chief said statistics show even more people than usual may be out drinking and driving this New Year's Eve because the 2016 holiday falls on a weekend. History shows holiday weekend can result in more crashes Louisiana's highway safety chief said statistics show even more people than usual may be out drinking and driving this New Year's Eve because the 2016 holiday falls on a weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|35 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,571
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC