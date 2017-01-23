Heavy rains moving eastward to New Or...

Heavy rains moving eastward to New Orleans area: NWS

23 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

As a flood warning remains in affect at the Bogue Falaya River in Covington, the National Weather Service is anticipating heavy rains originating in Texas and southwest Louisiana to move eastward into the greater New Orleans area Saturday evening and overnight. A flood watch will remain in effect along the Louisiana coast through Monday evening.

