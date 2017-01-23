First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain thre...

First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain threat ends; more scattered storms Sunday

The first in several rounds of rain through Monday made its presence known to Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, dumping a torrent of over 3 inches of rain across much of Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis parishes. Flood advisories that were in effect for the area have expired with the heaviest rain now shifting east of the area which is good news for those hoping to enjoy the night welcoming in the start of 2017.

