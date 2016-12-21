First Alert Forecast: Clouds and fog ...

First Alert Forecast: Clouds and fog this morning; warm pattern continues

2 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The morning started off on a very warm note across Southwest Louisiana with temperatures in the 70s all night, and radar indicating some patches of light rain and drizzle over parts of Beauregard and Vernon parishes prior to sunrise. Overall rain chances remain low but clouds remain thick most of the day as temperatures gradually warm into the upper 70s through the afternoon hours.

