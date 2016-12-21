First Alert Forecast: Clouds and fog this morning; warm pattern continues
The morning started off on a very warm note across Southwest Louisiana with temperatures in the 70s all night, and radar indicating some patches of light rain and drizzle over parts of Beauregard and Vernon parishes prior to sunrise. Overall rain chances remain low but clouds remain thick most of the day as temperatures gradually warm into the upper 70s through the afternoon hours.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|41 min
|Aura Mytha
|218,260
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
|NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon...
|Nov 28
|satmaster
|1
