Feds: Louisiana segregates mentally ill in nursing homes instead of giving proper care
Louisiana unnecessarily isolates and segregates thousands of mentally ill people in costly nursing homes instead of providing them with community-based services, according to a two-year federal investigation. In a 30-page letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards last week, the Justice Department said its civil rights division concluded the state violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by relying on nursing facilities to house approximately 4,000 people with serious mental illness .
