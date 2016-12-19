Federal Disaster Assistance Helps Louisiana Students Return to Campuses
Several Louisiana school campuses damaged during the August flood can reopen for students with the help of recent federal disaster assistance grants. Approximately $35 million reimburses temporary facility and cleaning expenses for schools throughout flood-affected communities.
