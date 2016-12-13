Father, Daughter Rescued from Vessel Taking on Water
The Coast Guard rescued Jonathan Mason and his 5-year-old daughter from their pleasure craft near the north end of Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 4:10 p.m. from the St. Bernard Sheriffs Office that a 17ft pleasure craft was taking on water with two people on board.
