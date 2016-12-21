Everyone in Louisiana to pay more in ...

Everyone in Louisiana to pay more in water bills in 2017, here's why

11 hrs ago

Changes made in the 2016 Louisiana Legislature session will increase the annual Safe Drinking Water Fee from $3.20 to $12 per year, per meter, starting Jan. 1, 2017. Chase Brown, regional operations manager for PJ's, is pictured adjusting a water pump from a 5 gallon jug at their Maple Street location.

