Drunk driving rate falls to new low in U.S.

"Injured" passenger Sarah Drake talks to rescuers during "Consequences of Impact", a mock crash involving impaired driving in which a fatal car crash involving drunk driving is played out for students at John Curtis High School. Personnel from the Interim LSU Hospital Trauma Center, Louisiana State Police, East Jefferson EMS, Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office, Jefferson Parish 3rd District Fire Department and DND Towing took part in the scenario on Wednesday, March 4, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.